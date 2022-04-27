CBS2 hears from stars of “A Strange Loop” on Broadway opening night



NEW YORK — The critics are once again raving about “A Strange Loop.”

The Broadway musical opened Tuesday at the Lyceum Theatre after a hit run off-Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize in 2020.

Jaquel Spivey makes his Broadway debut as a Black, queer Broadway usher who’s writing a musical about a Black, queer man who’s writing a musical about a Black, queer writer — and the loop continues.

“This is a show that says the things we are afraid to say, especially from a perspective we’ve never heard from,” Spivey told CBS2.

“There’s so many real-life situations, like looking for love, professional life, home life, church life,” said Antwayn Hopper, who plays “Thought 6,”

“I want audiences to walk away thinking about themselves,” book writer, music and lyrics Michael R. Jackson added.

The opening night was a celebration attended by several Tony Award winners, Broadway actors and stars of television and film.