CBS2’s 1/12 Wednesday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt Villafane, CBS2 Climate Producer

Good night all,

Tuesday evening shall be one other frigid evening with clear skies and winds calming a bit, because the low drops to 17.

Wednesday will see temps rising steeply from the deep freeze of Tuesday to extra regular readings as we see a excessive of 38 underneath largely sunny skies. Wednesday evening won’t be as chilly as evening with a low round 28 and partly cloudy circumstances.

As we glance forward, a coastal system might have an effect on the area later in the course of the weekend. We’re carefully monitoring it and can replace the forecast as wanted.