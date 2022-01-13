CBS2’s 1/13 Thursday Afternoon Forecast – Gadget Clock

As we speak: Partly sunny with gentle winds and highs within the mid 40s.

Tonight: Largely cloudy with an opportunity of rain far east. Lows within the 30s with some 20s N&W.

Friday: Leftover probability of rain far east. In any other case, blustery and somewhat colder. Highs round 40 with wind chills within the 30s.

Heads up:

-One other arctic blast over the weekend. The core of the chilly can be in place Friday night time by Sunday morning. Throughout this era, temperatures can be working 10-20° beneath regular with single digit and sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures ought to begin to recuperate later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night time.

-Watching a system Sunday night time into Monday morning that has the potential to convey snow, rain and wind to our space. The consensus right now is snow (probably altering to rain) N&W with primarily rain within the metropolis and throughout our southeast suburbs. As all the time, this forecast is NOT set in stone… updates to come back.