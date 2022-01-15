World

CBS2’s 1/15 Saturday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
CBS2’s 1/15 Saturday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
CBS2’s 1/15 Saturday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

CBS2’s 1/15 Saturday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Climate Producer

Morning! Bundle up, it’s downright frigid on the market! Temps are within the single digits and teenagers, feeling sub-zero for all.

Weekend Forecast New 1 1

Crews Battle 11-Alarm Fireplace In Passaic; Officers Say Flames Did Not Attain Major Chlorine Plant

At the moment is ok with principally to partially sunny skies, but it surely stays COLD. Highs will battle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the one digits and teenagers all day. It’s then one other chilly night time, though with barely much less wind, the wind chills gained’t be as extreme. Nonetheless… a lot chilly!

Snowfall Forecast

St. Luke’s Head Of College Clarifies Particulars Surrounding Dying Of 16-12 months-Previous Hockey Participant Teddy Balkind

For Sunday, the sunlight hours are dry as nicely. It’s after sundown that precip begins transferring into our southern areas, transferring into town by 7-8 p.m. The brunt of the storm is then in a single day into early Monday morning. For town and south/east, it’s a primarily rain occasion after a quick thump of snow to begin. To the north and west, a bit extra snow… however nonetheless, rain takes over finally. It’s Sussex Co. up into Orange and Sullivan/Ulster that can see essentially the most snow, doubtlessly as much as 6 inches or extra. For town? A fast coating to an inch earlier than going over to rain.

7 Day Forecast 2

TIMELINE: Bitter Chilly, Winter Storm On Faucet For The Vacation Weekend

Winds may even be a difficulty gusting 45-55+ mph at occasions early Monday morning. Issues can nonetheless change, so be sure you verify again for the newest by means of the weekend. Keep heat!

READ Also  Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City’s 110th Mayor – Gadget Clock

#CBS2s #Saturday #Morning #Forecast #CBS #York

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment