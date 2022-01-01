CBS2’s 1/16 Sunday Afternoon Storm Preview – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Climate Producer

Right now will definitely be the “calm earlier than” because the saying goes. We began off with one other frigid morning and temps will climb via the 20s this afternoon and into the 30s this night. Clouds can be on the rise in a while, however we keep dry via sundown.

After 5pm or so, precip begins to reach to the south and makes its means into town round 7pm. Not a lot has modified with the forecast, with the brunt of the storm in a single day into early Monday morning. For town and south/east, it’s a primarily rain occasion after a short thump of snow to start out. To the north and west, a bit extra snow… however nonetheless, rain takes over pretty rapidly. It’s Sullivan/Ulster that can see essentially the most snow, probably as much as 6″ or extra. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued there, with a Winter Climate Advisory for NW NJ into elements of NY.

For town? A fast coating or so earlier than going over to rain. Temps can be rising in a single day, so keep in mind that a lot of any snow will get washed away until you’re effectively N&W. Anticipate heavy rain throughout the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. Winds will even be cranking, gusting 45-55+ mph at instances. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight into Monday for all of our coastal counties, together with town. A Excessive Wind Warning is up for the Twin Forks the place the perfect probability of seeing 60 mph gusts on the market.

We’ll should regulate a average coastal flooding potential throughout Monday’s excessive tides because of that onshore wind pounding the shores. Anticipate some seashore erosion as effectively. The storm rapidly pulls away by late morning, leaving some lingering rain/snow showers and breaks of sunshine for the MLK vacation.

