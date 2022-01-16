CBS2’s 1/16 Sunday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Climate Producer

Bundle up! It’s one other frigid begin to your Sunday with temps within the single digits and low teenagers. A vibrant begin this morning will result in growing clouds by way of the afternoon. The sunlight hours are nonetheless dry with any precip holding off till after sundown.

40-Yr-Previous Michelle Alyssa Go Killed After Being Pushed In Entrance Of Oncoming Subway In Instances Sq.; ‘Completely Mindless Act Of Violence’

Consideration then turns to our storm, which can carry a tough 12-15 hours of climate. Precip begins transferring into our southern areas after 5 p.m., arriving into town round 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm is then in a single day into early Monday morning. For town and south/east, it’s a primarily rain occasion after a quick thump of snow to start out. To the north and west, a bit extra snow… however nonetheless, rain takes over pretty rapidly. It’s Sussex Co. up into western Orange and Sullivan/Ulster that can see probably the most snow, doubtlessly as much as 6 inches or extra. For town? A fast coating or so earlier than going over to rain.

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

Keep in mind, a lot of any snow will get washed away except you’re effectively N&W. Count on heavy rain through the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. Winds can even be cranking, gusting 45-55+ mph at instances. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight into Monday for all of our coastal counties, together with town. The storm rapidly pulls away by late morning, leaving some lingering rain/snow showers and breaks of sunshine for the MLK vacation.

Texas Governor Abbott: ‘All Hostages Are Out Alive And Secure’ At Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

Keep heat on the market and prepare for a messy Sunday night time.