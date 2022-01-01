CBS2’s 1/17 Monday Afternoon Forecast – Gadget Clock

In the present day: We’ll see some wrap-around snow/rain showers the rest of the day. We’ll additionally need to hold an eye fixed alongside the coast by noon as we’re anticipating widespread minor/average flooding and even regionally main flooding (Riverhead). Exterior of all that, will probably be windy (gusts to 40+ mph) and turning colder with highs within the 40s and wind chills within the 30s and 20s.

Tonight: Likelihood of snow showers this night, in any other case, chilly and windy with refreezing anticipated. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills within the teenagers and single digits.

Tomorrow: Largely sunny, chilly and blustery. Highs within the 30s with wind chills within the 20s.

Wednesday: Some further clouds and never fairly as chilly. Highs within the 40s.