CBS2’s 1/17 Monday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Climate Producer

For those who’re out early this morning, issues will nonetheless be tough. For those who’re capable of sleep in, you’re in higher form.

Heavy rain continues to maneuver via, regularly lifting off to the north by dawn. Locations like Sullivan and Ulster counties proceed to cope with a wintry combine. That’s additionally the place the best snow totals might be noticed. The sturdy winds will regularly die down because the system pulls away. Simply be ready for a tough go earlier than 7 a.m. or so.

We’re additionally anticipating reasonable coastal flooding throughout excessive tides, so be ready for that if you happen to stay in susceptible areas. By mid-morning, issues are enhancing. After an early morning temp within the 40s, we fall again into the 30s via the afternoon. Some wrap round snow showers are potential, together with some breaks of solar as nicely.

Tuesday we’re again into the 30s with some brighter skies.