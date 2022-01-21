CBS2’s 1/21 Friday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt Villafane, CBS2 Climate Producer

A frigid evening is in retailer as temps plunge into the kids for many, with single digits within the far northern suburbs, underneath largely clear skies. Low 15. Feeling like: 0 levels in NYC, and sub-zero north and west. Brr!

Friday will see a continuation of frigid circumstances, however with largely sunny skies. That solar gained’t actually do a lot for temperatures nevertheless, because the excessive will solely attain 23.

Friday evening shall be one other chilly one, as we miss a snowstorm passing to our south. Low 14.