CBS2’s 1/30 Sunday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

The blizzard of 2022 is over in New York City, so what will conditions look like now that the storm has passed?

Saturday night will be very cold and blustery with lows in the teens and single digits with sub-zero wind chills.

Sunday will be sunny, but cold with a leftover breeze. Highs will be in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Looking ahead to your work week, Monday will start off with sun and clouds. It’s still cold with highs in the low 30s. On Tuesday, it will be partly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow could start to melt Tuesday and Wednesday, but melting will definitely be taking place Thursday, with highs in the low 50s and rain likely.