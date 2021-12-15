World

CBS2’s 12/15 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast – Gadget Clock

Today: Increasing clouds with some nuisance showers around late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Leftover shower activity with things drying out overnight. Temps only fall to around 50.

SkyCast Today RT New 3

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and near record warmth. Highs in the low 60s.

Central Park
Forecast: 61
Record: 63

JL Record Watch 6

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday: Partly sunny with temperatures only running slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast Experiment 16

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday: On and off rain for most — potentially a little snow well N&W — and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

