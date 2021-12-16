CBS2’s 12/16 Thursday Afternoon Forecast – Gadget Clock

World

Today: Partly sunny with near record warmth. Highs in the low 60s… feeling more like April.

Central Park
Forecast: 62
Record: 63

Tonight: A couple passing showers overnight — if any at all. Temps will only fall into the 50s and 40s.

SkyCast Temp Trend 2 1

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and still mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FutureCast EURO 2 1

(Credit: CBS2)

Late tomorrow night through Saturday night: On and off rain — potentially a little snow and mixed precipitation N&W — and colder. Highs in the 40s.

7 Day Forecast Experiment 17

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday: Cold and blustery. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

