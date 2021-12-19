CBS2’s 12/19 Sunday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! After some early leftover showers around sunrise, mainly east of the city, skies will gradually clear through the morning.

New York Breaks Record For Single-Day Positive COVID Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon, along with a brisk northwest wind gusting 20-25 mph at times. Highs in the low 40s will feel more like the low 30s for much of the day. Bundle up!

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

Tonight is mostly clear and cold. Temps will fall into the 20s… and even some teens to the N&W. Skies will be bright Monday morning, but wind chills will only be in low 20s at best around the city, and even colder for the suburbs.

The brief cold snap doesn’t last though, as we’re right back into the 40s to officially welcome the arrival of winter on Tuesday. As of now, it’s all good news for local holiday travel with a fairly quiet week shaping up.

Teenagers Recovering After Escaping East Village Apartment Fire, Mother Still In Critical Condition

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!