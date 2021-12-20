World

CBS2’s 12/20 Monday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

Today: Sunny and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Temps will fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

SkyCast Temp Trend 2 2

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

JL FutureCast IBM GRAF 4K 3

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow night: An offshore system potentially grazes our area with a little rain. While it has trended slightly N&W — that is, slightly more towards our area — it does not appear to be a major threat.

7 Day Forecast Experiment 20

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday: Early chance of showers/rain, but mainly east/northeast. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.

