CBS2’s 12/20 Monday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock
Today: Sunny and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Temps will fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
NYPD: Police Shoot Armed Suspect In Brooklyn
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
Moderna: Booster Significantly Raises Omicron Fighting Antibodies
Tomorrow night: An offshore system potentially grazes our area with a little rain. While it has trended slightly N&W — that is, slightly more towards our area — it does not appear to be a major threat.
New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases
Wednesday: Early chance of showers/rain, but mainly east/northeast. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
#CBS2s #Monday #Morning #Forecast #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.