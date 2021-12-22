CBS2’s 12/22 Wednesday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock
Today: Early showers/rain, then clearing and blustery this afternoon… gusts to 30+ mph. Expect highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.
COVID-19 Impact: NYC Health + Hospitals Announces Temporary Visitation Restrictions
Tomorrow: Colder, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
New York City Offering $100 Booster Incentive; De Blasio Says Vaccinations Still Key To Fighting Omicron
Tomorrow night: A little snow likely with the focus north/northeast of the city. Little or no snow is expected in and around the city with a coating – 1″ possible north.
See It: Paramus, N.J. Store Worker Thwarts Would-Be Robber
Friday: Leftover snow early and mainly N&E, then partly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the 40s.
