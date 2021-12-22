CBS2’s 12/22 Wednesday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

Today: Early showers/rain, then clearing and blustery this afternoon… gusts to 30+ mph. Expect highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.

Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Colder, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow night: A little snow likely with the focus north/northeast of the city. Little or no snow is expected in and around the city with a coating – 1″ possible north.

Friday: Leftover snow early and mainly N&E, then partly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the 40s.