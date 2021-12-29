CBS2’s 12/29 Wednesday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

World

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hey there!

Umbrellas should be ready overnight if you’re heading out, and even early Wednesday morning. We will be dodging raindrops and some icy patches (in the Hudson Valley) but much of Wednesday is rain-free, albeit damp and cloudy.

SkyCast WhatToExpect 2

We’re tracking another area of low pressure that looks to be trending a farther migration south of our area, sparing us from yet another nuisance system.

Temp Trend II

By New Year’s Eve, we can anticipate more peeks of sun and temperatures in the 50s. Saturday is the warmest one with rain and temps pushing 60!

7 Day Forecast Experiment 27

Check back in with the latest.

