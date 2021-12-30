CBS2’s 12/30 Thursday Morning Update – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

World

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/30 Thursday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area’s latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 29 at 11 p.m.

Westminster Dog Show PostponedThe Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show has been postponed for the second year in a row due to COVID.

Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship Changes Plans Because Of COVIDCruise passengers on the Queen Mary 2 are spending extra days on Barbados because of a COVID outbreak onboard.

Flight Cancellations Continue As COVID Staffing Shortages Impact AirlinesHoliday travel chaos continued for a sixth day Wednesday.

Deadly Police-Involved Shooting In Paterson, NJThere was a deadly police-involved shooting in Paterson on Wednesday night.

Study Reveals Omicron’s Impact On Brooklyn BusinessesA new study reveals just how hard some local businesses are being hit by Omicron this holiday season. It comes as New York is trying to keep up with the soaring demand for COVID tests; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck 2 Pedestrians, Outdoor Dining Structure In The BronxA hit-and-run driver is still on the run after striking two pedestrians and crashing into an outdoor dining structure in the Bronx; CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking TrialJurors deliberated for five days before finding Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein; CBS2’s Cory James reports.

CBS2 Investigates: Why Are So Many Repeat Offenders In Need Of Mental Health Services Back On NYC Streets?From the subway to the street, NYPD data shows crime is up in New York City more than 6% compared to last year. In some of the unprovoked attacks, we’ve learned the suspect has a criminal past, with victims that have sounded the alarm before. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner investigates the troubling pattern.

Jury Finds Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty On All But One Count In Sex Trafficking TrialAfter five days of deliberations, a jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on all but one count in her sex trafficking trial; CBS2’s Cory James reports.

Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck 2 Pedestrians In The BronxTwo people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by an SUV that also slammed into an outdoor dining area in the Bronx. Police are searching for the driver; CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 29 at 6 p.m.

Track And Field Competition Returns To Washington Heights’ Armory After Pandemic PauseThe pandemic has added a layer of complexity to events large and small, including a track and field competition at the Armory in Washington Heights. Young athletes are back in action after a long pandemic pause earlier this year; CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.

Ahead Of New Year’s Eve, Nassau Police Unveil Road Safety PlansNassau County Police have unveiled a new effort to improve road safety.

Man Accused Of Shooting Parents On Christmas In Hewlett HarborAuthorities say a man charged with trying to kill his parents on Christmas morning in Hewlett Harbor shot both of them during an argument; CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.

Police Search For Suspects Behind Violent Home Invasion In BrooklynPolice are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.

Vehicle Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Shed In The Bronx, 2 HurtTwo people were hurt Wednesday when a car crashed into an outdoor dining shed in the Bronx; CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted In Sex Abuse CaseBritish socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein; CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.

How To Save At Tax TimeHow would you like to reduce your tax burden? CBS2’s Dave Carlin has some tax tips that you might want to consider acting on before 2021 comes to a close.

NFL Legend John Madden Dies At Age 85John Madden was a man who did it all when it came to the world of football. His influence on the game spanned generations and his death Tuesday was felt by millions; CBS2’s Andrew Brill reports.

Health Experts Clear Up CDC’s Latest COVID Quarantine GuidelinesWith COVID guidelines constantly changing, experts are trying to unmask the confusion. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to health experts and patients still figuring out the latest CDC recommendations.

Why Are So Many Repeat Offenders In Need Of Mental Health Services Back On NYC Streets?From the subway to the street, NYPD data shows crime is up in New York City almost 3% compared to 2020. In some of the unprovoked attacks, we’ve learned the suspects have a criminal past with victims who have sounded the alarm before; CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.

Police Searching For Missing Rutgers University StudentA Rutgers student is missing and police in New Jersey want the public’s help.

