CBS2’s 2/11 Friday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! We’re waking up to mostly clear skies and temps ranging from the mid 30s in NYC to the 20s for the outlying ‘burbs. Expect another nice, mild day by February standards with temps climbing into the 50s for most once again this afternoon.

More clouds roll in this evening as a warm front approaches. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, but it’s a dry night for most. For the weekend, Saturday will be the peak of this warm stretch with highs in the mid to upper 50s… even a 60 degree reading is possible to the south!

Temps crash Saturday night as a strong cold front swings through. We’re only in the 20s waking up Sunday morning and will struggle to get above freezing during the day. I’m sure you’ve heard snow talk and yup… a light brush is likely! As of now, it’s not looking like a big deal. Just some light snow Sunday morning with perhaps a coating to an inch or two.

Valentine’s Day is a cold one with highs only in the 20s. Have a good one!