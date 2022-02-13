CBS2’s 2/13 Sunday Morning First Alert Forecast – Gadget Clock

World

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

Good evening all,

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks

Tonight will be a much different story than the mild weather experienced this afternoon, as clouds move in, and temperatures start to crash.

A round of light snow, which will initially start as rain, moves in by 2 a.m. The snow will most likely accumulate on unpaved surfaces first, as the ground will take longer to cool after today’s warmth.

Accumulations for the overnight hours are expected to be around an inch. Low 30.

SkyCast Snow Map 2 2

Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue In Chinatown With Dragon Dances

Snow will continue through the morning hours of Sunday, ending around 1 p.m., with light flurries continuing for a few hours afterwards. The snow will linger longer for the Jersey Shore and Eastern Long Island, not completely ending till around 4 p.m. for those locales.

MD FutureCast GRAF2

Total storm accumulations look to be around 1-2 inches for the city and immediate surrounding areas, while further north and west, lighter amounts on the order of a trace – 2 inches are likely. Eastern and southern portions of the region are likely to see the highest totals, especially in counties such as Ocean and Suffolk, where up to 3 inches cannot be ruled out.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy. High 34.

FA 7DayForecast Interactive 9

Man Slashed On Subway Platform In Manhattan, Police Searching For Suspect

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Sunday night, with partial clearing late. Otherwise, it will be a bit breezy and very cold, with wind chill values in the teens and single digits. Low 19.

