CBS2’s 2/17 Thursday Morning New York Weather – Gadget Clock

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

Tonight, temperatures will be slowly rising in the overnight hours, as warm air flows in ahead of a strong cold front. Low 47. This will set the stage for a very warm Thursday, with temperatures surging into the 60s.

Sky cover will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. The more sunshine appears, the warmer we’ll get. It will also get quite breezy at times, with gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will hold off for the most part, with the greatest chance across the far northern suburbs. High 62.

As the front draws closer in by Thursday night, rain moves in, and winds get stronger. Rain will likely engulf the region by 11 p.m. It will be heavy at times, continuing into early Friday morning, with rainfall totals ranging from 0.5-1 inch. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out either. Winds will also ramp up, ranging between 30-40 mph. The highest gusts will be felt across eastern Long Island, where gusts may reach 60 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for Suffolk County. The winds will last through Friday morning. Low 54.

