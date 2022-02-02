World

CBS2’s 2/2 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast – Gadget Clock

Today: Mostly cloudy and milder with some drizzle or a sprinkle here and there. Highs in the 40s.

SkyCast Groundhog Day

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight: A little rain fills in overnight, but mainly N&W. Temps fall into the 30s.

JL Storm Headlines Banner 1

(Credit: CBS2)

Thursday: On and off rain and still mild. Highs in the 40s.

FA 7DayForecast Interactive 1

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow night into Friday: Rain changes to a wintry mix N&W overnight… potentially changing to a wintry mix closer to the city in the morning or afternoon on Friday. The main concern is freezing rain (icing), especially N&W, that could lead to hazardous travel and potentially some other issues.

