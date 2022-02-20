CBS2’s 2/20 Sunday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

World

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

In the wake of Saturday afternoon’s snow squall, winds tonight will continue to be quite strong, and temperatures will plummet. Wind gusts may reach up to 45 mph at times, which will cause wind chill values to reach into the teens and single digits. Sub-zero wind chill values may even occur over the far northern suburbs.

The winds will start to diminish gradually as the night wears on. Low 21.

Sunday will see a return to full sunshine, but that sun won’t do much in terms of warming, since our high for the day will only reach 37, which is more on par with what you’d expect for mid-January rather than late February.

Sunday night’s low will be 32 under clear skies.

