CBS2’s 2/23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast – Gadget Clock

Forecast: Temperatures soar well into the 60s today — potentially 70+ degrees in some locations — with a handful of records in jeopardy.

Then temperatures crash about 30-40 degrees tonight into tomorrow with lows/highs only in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: We’re keeping an eye on a system late tomorrow into Friday that will likely bring a wintry mix to the area. At this point, it looks like the focus of any substantial snowfall will be mainly across the northern/northwest part of the area; ice inland/N&W; and some rain south.

Here in the city and across our immediate suburbs, it looks like we’re in for a “mixed bag” with a light accumulation of snow/sleet (coating-3″) — perhaps some ice — as well as plain rain into Friday morning. Of course, the models may wobble over the next day or so, so expect some changes as we refine the forecast.