CBS2’s 2/3 Thursday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

For tonight, fog rolls in, along with showers late. It will be a much milder night than recent ones with a low of 37.

Thursday will bring about more fog, with rain increasing in coverage and intensity throughout the day. Temps will remain mild, however, as our high reaches 46.

Thursday night will feature heavy rain, which may reach 1-2 inches. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Urban flooding is possible, especially given the recent snowpack.

Looking ahead, expect a possible flash freeze by Saturday AM.