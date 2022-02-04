CBS2’s 2/4 First Alert Friday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

Good evening all,

Tonight will be a rather mild night, with fog and temps slowly rising in the overnight hours. Rain will be falling as well, with totals between .50 – 1 inch. Low 45.

Friday will see a continuation of rain early, but as colder air begins to infiltrate the region, wintry precipitation will start mixing in. This will be most prevalent over the northern suburbs, where freezing rain and sleet are likely. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice is possible for these areas, making for hazardous travel conditions. The mixed precipitation will eventually reach the city and points south but will not amount to much.

The high temperature for the day will occur in the morning hours and temps will continue to fall throughout the day. High 32.

By the evening, all precip should be over and done with as temps plummet into the teens and twenties.

A flash freeze will ensue areawide, as the wet ground will not have time to dry efficiently with the cold air moving in so rapidly. This will make all surfaces very slippery, so caution will be needed. Low 19.

Arctic air will be in place for the weekend.