CBS2’s 2/6 Sunday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

Good evening all,

Tonight will be another frigid night, and in fact, colder than last night, as slightly diminished winds will allow temperatures to drop more easily. 16 will be the low in the city, while many of the northern suburbs will reach into the single digits.

As Sunday rolls in, skies will be sun-filled, but that sunshine will be deceitful as temperatures will remain cold, albeit slightly warmer than Saturday, with less wind. High 33.

A mix of sun and clouds will be in place for Sunday night as we see a milder low of 28.

Our next chance of precipitation comes on Monday morning, with an initial wintry mix changing over to plain rain by the afternoon.