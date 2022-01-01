CBS2’s New Year’s Day Forecast – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy New Year! We’re waking up to rain across the area and that’ll be the trend for this first day of 2022. It’s a mild start with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s, and we’re headed to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Expect periods of rain through the day with some dry breaks at times.

Additional rounds of rain will swing through this evening, moderate to heavy at times. Luckily, we’re running a bit of a deficit and aren’t expecting much in the way of flooding issues. Once again, it’s a mild night with lows around 50.

Sunday is an overall drier day, but clouds still hang around along with scattered showers. Temps will begin to fall through the afternoon and behind a strong cold front, we’ll crash into the 20s overnight! A few snow showers are even possible with the front.

Monday will be MUCH colder heading back to school and work. Despite brighter skies, temps will only be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s at best.