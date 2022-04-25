CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam: Board Term 2 Exam From Tomorrow, Remember These Things And Avoid Doing These Things – Cbse 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Starts Tomorrow Check What To Do And What Not To Do

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th Term 2 Exam (CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam) will start from 26th April 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The board has issued some guidelines related to the exam, which are essential for all students to follow. Let’s see what students should remember and what mistakes should be avoided for the exam.

What to follow on exam day

1- Admission card

Admission to the exam is the most important. The student will not be allowed to sit in the examination center without taking the admission card with him.

2- Follow the Kovid guidelines

Students must adhere to the Corona guidelines during the exam. Wear a mask and follow social distance.

3- Arrive at the examination center ahead of time

After arriving at the examination center ahead of time, the students will be able to see their seating arrangement comfortably and will be able to take the examination with restraint. If you are late, all your focus is on arriving early which will affect your performance.



4- Do not keep any desired object near

Students should be especially careful not to carry mobile phones, earphones or any other electronic items with them when entering the examination hall.

Avoid repeating these things on the day of CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exams

Do not follow on exam day

1- Don’t ask for help from anyone

Students should try to get everything from home so that they do not have to ask anyone else, be it a pen or a scale.

2- Don’t inquire around

If you sit in the exam hall and talk to anyone, it will have a direct effect on your exam. Take special care that the paper will have negative markings after repeated inquiries.

3- Do not seek the help of your spouse in any difficulty

Often we try to ask our friend if there is any problem related to the exam or answer but if there is any problem in the exam hall then ask the inspectors present at the examination center and get their help.

4- Don’t argue with evangelists

When you are in the examination hall, you should remember that you should not argue with the supervisor in any way. They are teachers and it is our duty to follow them.