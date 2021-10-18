CBSE 10th and 12th Board Examinations: CBSE issues Term-1 Date Sheet, Examinations in major subjects will start from November 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the first term datesheet of the 10th and 12th boards. As per the announcement made on Monday, the first term board examination for class 10th will start from November 30. Besides, the 12th standard examination will start from December 1. Controller of Examinations Samyam Bhardwaj informed that the announced datesheet is for the main subjects. So the minor subject program will be sent to the schools separately.The minor subjects (secondary) examinations for class 10th and 12th will start from November 17 and 16 respectively.

Dividing the academic session, conducting two-term examinations and rationalizing the syllabus were part of the special assessment plan for the 10th and 12th board examinations for 2021-22. It was announced in July in the wake of the Corona epidemic.

The CBSE had said last week that the first term board exams for Class X and XII would be held offline in November-December.

The board had said the exam would be optional. Students will have 90 minutes (one and a half hours) to solve each paper. Due to winter, the exam will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am.