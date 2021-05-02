CBSE 10th Result 2021 announcement

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education can issue 10th results today, which students can see on the official website of the board. However, it has not been announced by the board yet.

New Delhi. Lakhs of CBSE students are waiting for their 10th and 12th exam results. In such a situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the 10th result (CBSE 10th Result 2021) today (July 20). However, no official announcement has been made by the board yet.

what the board said

Earlier CBSE had said that the 10th board results can be released in the third week of July while the 12th results can be declared in the last week of July. However, after this, in a statement issued by CBSE, it was said that the date for declaration of 10th and 12th results has not been decided yet. As soon as the date is decided, the students will be informed.

Where can I see the results

Let us inform that 21.5 lakh students are waiting for the 10th results. The board has not conducted the examination this time, but has prepared the result on the basis of internal assessment and earlier results. Students can check their results officially at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in after the result is declared. Apart from this, the result can also be seen through the Digilocker website or app.

10th and 12th results can also be received through SMS and IVRS. The board will send the result through SMS on the registered mobile number. However, detailed information can be obtained only from the press release issued by the board.

Optional exam is also there

CBSE has also taken into account the satisfaction of the students who will not be happy with the marks obtained by the evaluation criteria. CBSE has also fixed the date for conducting the optional examination for such students between August 15 and September 15. Let us inform that after the release of the 12th result, the registration window for the optional examination will open.