CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam: Beware of Fake News! CBSE has not decided to give 6 grace marks in 12th Accountancy Paper – The Board has said that the report of CBSE 12th Accountancy Examination on Grace Marks decision is fake.

Highlights 6 Grace points not decided.

CBSE warns against fake news

The board has issued a notice.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Tuesday that no decision has been taken to give 6 marks as grace to students sitting for 12th class accountancy paper. Some media websites had reported that Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj had released an audio message asking him to give grace marks.



After this fake news, CBSE had to issue a statement. The board said the report was baseless and fake, adding that no reporter had spoken to the examination controller and no such decision had been taken by the board. The CBSE had on December 13 taken the accountancy paper for 12th standard students.

The CBSE has removed the controversial questions from the English paper of class X.

The board has withdrawn the controversy after a controversy erupted over a controversial question posed in an English paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s 10th examination. CBSE has issued notice in this regard. The Board has issued a notice stating that “Excerpt No. 1 from the English paper of Class X is not in accordance with the Board’s guidelines and based on the feedback received, the Board has referred the matter to subject matter experts for review.” Based on their recommendation, it has been decided to remove Excerpt No. 1 and related questions from the paper. In return students will be given full marks.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had raised the issue of controversial question in the Lok Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said that a very offensive excerpt was given in the CBSE 10th exam, in which it was written – “Women’s freedom is the main cause of many social and family problems” and “Wives take their own lives.” Listen to the husbands, because the children and the servants are undisciplined.