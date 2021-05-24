CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: Conduct Papers In 2 Phase From July 15 to August 26 Or Only For 19 Important Subjects

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: (*26*) Papers In 2 Phase From July 15 to August 26 Or Only For 19 Important Subjects





(*15*)CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 Updates: Union Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce a remaining choice on CBSE 12th board exams 2021 quickly. He tweeted this replace from its Twitter profile. Just lately a high-level assembly was held the place the Training Minister, officers and different cupboard ministers mentioned the present state of affairs and out there choices. The assembly was chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As per the replace, a number of states have requested for extra time & they’ll give their suggestion by Might 25. A remaining choice may be introduced on June 1 and the replace will probably be offered to the scholars 15 days earlier than exams.(*19*)

(*15*)Tweet From Official Twitter Deal with Of The Union Training Minister:(*19*)

I am assured we will probably be ready to arrive at an knowledgeable, collaborative choice concerning the Class 12th board exams and take away the uncertainty amongst pupil’s and guardian’s minds by informing them of our remaining choice on the earliest. pic.twitter.com/eVny4JV3Yf(*19*) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank)

May 23, 2021

(*15*)2 Choices instructed Throughout The Assembly:(*19*)

As per the media report, throughout a high-level assembly on twenty third June, 2 choices have been instructed by the officers concerning CBSE 12th board exams 2021:(*19*)

– The primary possibility is to conduct exams of 19 necessary topics from August 1 and the evaluation of the remainder of the themes ought to be accomplished on exams which have been already performed (i.e., inner exams & pre-board).(*19*)

– The second possibility is to conduct exams from July 15 to August 1 and from August 5 to August 26. States, the place the state of affairs is beneath management, can conduct exams within the first section. The remainder of the states can conduct the exams within the subsequent section. (*19*)

