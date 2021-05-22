CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: High-Level Meeting On 23 May Between Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, CBSE Officials, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani

CBSE 12th Board (*23*) 2021: High-Level Meeting On 23 May Between Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, CBSE Officers, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani





CBSE Board (*23*) 2021 – Class 12 Updates: A high-level assembly is scheduled for twenty third May 2021 between CBSE Officers, Union Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, State Authorities Officers & different stakeholders relating to CBSE 12th board exams 2021 and aggressive exams. Via a collection of tweets revealed on Twitter, the Schooling Minister highlighted that the high-level assembly will probably be chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Different cupboard ministers, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar may also attend the assembly. He additionally talked about that each one the stakeholders can ship their solutions on his Twitter deal with. Right here is the Tweet from his official Twitter deal with.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any determination affecting the careers of his beloved college students must be taken in large consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I not too long ago held a gathering with the State Schooling Secretaries on this regards. (1/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank)

May 22, 2021

Speculations are being made {that a} determination is likely to be introduced on twenty third May after the assembly. Many college students are ready for the ultimate determination relating to CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. A big group of scholars and fogeys are demanding the cancellation of CBSE 12th board exams 2021 amid the disaster because of the surge in COVID-19 circumstances.

Union Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has additionally held a gathering on seventeenth May. Speculations had been made {that a} determination is likely to be taken on that day however no determination has been taken but. It’s now anticipated that the ultimate determination about CBSE 12th board exams 2021 is likely to be taken on twenty third May 2021. Listed below are another essential updates relating to CBSE 12th board exams 2021.

Nationwide Council of CBSE Colleges Towards Cancellation of Class 12 Papers:

The Nationwide Council of CBSE Colleges has requested the Union Schooling Minister Ramesh to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 even whether it is delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, reported The Hindu. You may verify extra particulars about this CBSE information from the hyperlink given under

CBSE 12th Board (*23*) 2021: Nationwide Council of CBSE Colleges Towards Cancellation of Class 12 Papers

Listed below are some extra hyperlinks from the place you may verify essential updates relating to CBSE 12th board examination 2021

CBSE 12th Board (*23*) 2021: Remaining Choice On (*23*) Quickly, Schooling Minister Holds Essential Meeting, Plea Filed In SC Searching for (*23*) Cancellation – Verify Updates

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: ninth, tenth, eleventh & 12th

CBSE Pattern Paper 2021 for tenth & 12th with Solutions & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Topics – Obtain PDFs