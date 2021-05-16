CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 To Be Cancelled or Postponed? Big Decision Is Expected On This Date! Check Latest Official Updates





An enormous choice on CBSE 12th board exams 2021 is predicted to be introduced on or after 1st June 2021. The board may both postpone or cancel the examination, every part will depend upon the scenario because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has already cancelled the CBSE tenth board exams 2021. As per the official notification, CBSE Class 10 Outcome 2021 is predicted to be introduced by twentieth June and the analysis is being performed as per the rules launched by the board. Nonetheless, the board is but to determine on CBSE 12th board examination 2021 and as per the official replace, this choice is likely to be introduced on or after 1st June.

Latest Official Announcement By CBSE Concerning CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021:

As per the most recent updates, CBSE has clarified that the board has not cancelled CBSE 12th board examination 2021. Right here is the official announcement by the board relating to CBSE 12th board examination 2021.

“It’s clarified that no such choice has been taken relating to CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in sure sections of media. Any choice taken on this matter will probably be formally communicated to the general public.”

