CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE 12th Result: Marks in Correction Examination are not final, Supreme Court gives great relief to students – Cbse Class 12 Result 2021

The apex court on Friday set aside a condition in CBSE’s assessment policy that marks obtained in subsequent examinations would be considered final for assessment of Class XII students. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would give a participant the option to accept better marks out of two marks obtained in a subject in the last academic year. The final result.

The court was hearing a petition filed by some students seeking improvement in their 12th standard marks in the CBSE exams held last year. The apex court said that a complaint has been lodged against the provision in section 28 of the June 17, 2021 policy which states that “… according to this policy, the marks obtained in subsequent examinations will be considered final.”



“As a result, we have no hesitation in setting aside the specific condition mentioned in clause-28 that the marks obtained in subsequent examinations will be considered final,” the bench said.

The court observed that the petitioners complained that this condition was added to the previous policy violation, where the candidate should be placed in the final declaration of the result with better marks than two marks in one subject.

The court said the CBSE had not given any justification for repealing the earlier policy. Last year’s CBSE 12th board exams were canceled due to the epidemic.

In dismissing the petition, the bench said that the policy needs to be adopted as the students have to face challenging situations and it itself supports the provision which is more favorable to the students.

Initially, CBSE advocates said that these students have been assessed on the basis of revised examinations, and now they cannot avail of the policy.

How does this affect you? Give us justice, why it is not possible, the bench said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions of 11 students, who were declared successful by the CBSE on the basis of a 30:30:40 assessment policy and were later allowed to sit for the August-September reform examination. Permission was granted last year.

Hearing the case last month, the apex court had said that the CBSE should consider the issue of improving the marks of students who sat for the Class XII examination last year, but their higher marks would affect their admission to the study. .

The court had said that the students appearing for the reform examination were admitted on the basis of their original results and there should be no impediment.