CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates Check Here – CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE 12th Result to be released shortly

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th result will be released today at 2 pm. Students were waiting for the release of CBSE 12th Board Exam results for a long time.

New Delhi. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th result will be released today. Students were waiting for the release of CBSE 12th Board Exam results for a long time. Now this wait is over. Class 12th result will be released today at 2 pm. The Supreme Court had directed to declare the result (CBSE 12th Result 2021) by July 31.

You can check on these websites

Students click on these websites to check CBSE 12th Result 2021.

— cbse.nic.in

— cbseresults.nic.in

— indiaresults.com

— Examresults.net

— results.gov.in

— digilocker.gov.in

— cbse.gov.in

Merit list will not be released this year also

Like last year, CBSE merit list will not be released this time also. This decision has been taken due to the current pandemic situation and changes. In the year 2020, the merit list was not released due to Corona. CBSE had last announced the toppers of class 10th and 12th board exams in 2019.

CBSE Roll Number Finder Link

CBSE has released the Roll Number Finder link (https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx) on Thursday. Students of class 10th and 12th can get their roll number by visiting the website of the board. Students can also download their roll number slip from here.

last year result

Let us tell you that last year the class 12th result was released on July 13. According to the CBSE report last year, a total of 88.78 percent students passed in class 12th. Earlier in the year 2019, 83.40 percent students had passed. That is, 5.38 percent more students passed this year as compared to last year (2019).