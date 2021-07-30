CBSE 12th Result 2021 Released 99 Percent Students Passed – CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE 12th Result Released, 99.37 Percent Students Passed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Result 2021) has released the 12th class result on Friday. This year 99.37 percent students have passed in class 12th.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Result 2021) has released the 12th class result at 2 pm on Friday. While releasing the result, the board has activated the result link on the official website of CBSE. CBSE website got down soon after the result was declared. This year 99.37 percent students have passed in class 12th. In CBSE Board 12th Result 2021, this year the pass percentage of girl students was 99.67 percent and that of students was 99.13 percent. This year 99.84 percent students have passed in Delhi region.

Result of 65 thousand children stopped

The result of 65000 children of CBSE board 12th has not come. Will come on 5th August. It is being told that at present their results have been withheld due to evaluation policy.

You can check on these websites

Students click on these websites to check CBSE 12th Result 2021.

— cbse.nic.in

— cbseresults.nic.in

— indiaresults.com

— Examresults.net

— results.gov.in

— digilocker.gov.in

— cbse.gov.in

Merit list will not be released this year also

Like last year, CBSE merit list will not be released this time also. This decision has been taken due to the current pandemic situation and changes. In the year 2020, the merit list was not released due to Corona. CBSE had last announced the toppers of class 10th and 12th board exams in 2019.

CBSE Roll Number Finder Link

CBSE has released the Roll Number Finder link (https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx) on Thursday. Students of class 10th and 12th can get their roll number by visiting the website of the board. Students can also download their roll number slip from here.

last year result

Let us tell you that last year the class 12th result was released on July 13. According to the CBSE report last year, a total of 88.78 percent students passed in class 12th. Earlier in the year 2019, 83.40 percent students had passed. That is, 5.38 percent more students passed this year as compared to last year (2019).