cbse 12th result 2021 tabulation portal link for uploading marks opens last-date july 5

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The tabulation portal for uploading class 12 theory marks has been opened for schools from today. CBSE may declare the 12th board results on or before July 31, 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the link for uploading class 12 marks on its comprehensive result table portal from today. As per the schedule already decided by CBSE, schools will have to upload the theory marks of students on the portal by July 5, 2021. The date for uploading class 11 marks has also been extended till July 2, 2021. CBSE 12th board results are to be declared on or before July 31, 2021.

Tabulation sheet may open on July 5

CBSE will also give sufficient time to schools to complete tabulation sheets, check marks entered and for moderation of theory marks of both class 11 and 12 uploaded on the portal. However, the link for the same is expected to be opened only after July 5, 2021.

Tabulation and moderation will have to be completed by July 15

Earlier the Central Board of Secondary Education had informed the Supreme Court of India that the class 12 result would be released by July 31, 2021. In line with the short time frame, the board had set up a comprehensive result tabulation portal for class 12. Schools have been directed to upload the information in a systematic manner while ensuring speedy calculation and tabulation. Schools are required to complete the tabulation process with moderation by July 15, 2021, as per the official notice and deadline set by the board. Once submitted the board will do the final calculations and declare the class 12 result by July 31.

12th result is being prepared on the basis of 30:30:40

This year the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 was canceled in view of the pandemic. Instead the board has prepared an evaluation criterion based on the performance of the students in class 10, 11 and 12. The calculation of theory marks is being done on 30:40:40 basis. As per the CBSE formula, 30% weightage will be on the result of class 10, 30% on class 11 and 40% on the performance of students in the internal examinations of class 12 conducted by the school. The final result will be declared by the board. Students who are not satisfied will also be given an option to appear for the offline examination at a later date.

