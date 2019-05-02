CBSE 12th Result 2021 to be declared before July 31

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to release the 12th results soon and the students who are not satisfied with the result will also be given the option of an optional exam.

New Delhi. Lakhs of students have been gazing towards the 12th results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE 12th Result 2021) since the beginning of July. Now the discussions have intensified that CBSE is going to release the 10th results today-tomorrow. In such a situation, it is natural for the students waiting for the 12th results to have a rapid heartbeat. Meanwhile, the board, while informing the schools, had said that the 12th results would be released by July 31.

How is the result prepared?

Let us inform that this year the examination of the students of class 10th and 12th was not conducted, but marks were given on the basis of evaluation criteria. According to the report submitted to the Supreme Court by the 13-member committee formed to prepare the 12th marksheet of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the ICSE board, on the basis of the pre board results of CBSE class 10th, 11th and 12th class 12th. Will produce the final result. In such a situation, students will be promoted without examination.

Optional exam option

However, there may be some students who are not satisfied with the marks given on the basis of evaluation criteria, for this, the Central Board of Secondary Education has given the option of an alternative examination. The optional examination will be conducted from August 15 to September 15, the registration window of which will open after the declaration of the 12th results.

Where can the results be seen

To check the results, three official websites have been given by CBSE, which are cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. The result can be seen by visiting these, apart from this, the result will also be released on Digilocker’s app and website.

will have enough time to find a college

Students waiting for the result will start the process of taking admission in the college after the result is out. Recently, the UGC (University Grants Commission) has asked the colleges to clear all the examinations by the end of August and start a new session from the beginning of October. In such a situation, the children will have enough time to find and choose the college.

Some students will also give NEET exam

Let us tell you that there are some students of science subjects who are preparing for NEET and will appear for the examination to be held on September 12. Those students started preparing for NEET even before the 12th results were out. Notably, the registration window for NEET, which opened on July 13, will remain open till August 6.