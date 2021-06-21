CBSE 12th results 2021 Hearing on evaluation criteria will be held in Supreme Court today

CBSE 12th results 2021: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the evaluation criteria of CBSE 12th examination till Tuesday, June 22. The top court has said that the petitioners are also required to be heard before suggesting changes to the CBSE.

CBSE 12th results 2021: The Supreme Court did not complete the hearing on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 12 evaluation criteria on Monday. In view of the complexity of this matter, the decision of the top court can come today i.e. on 22 June 2021. The court, while hearing the matter on Monday, said that it agrees with CBSE’s evaluation formula in principle, but before suggesting any change in it, the petitioners also need to be heard.

Read More: Tamil Nadu govt issues guidelines: Protocol issued for online classes, dress code to be followed

Students have challenged the decision of CBSE

Some students have urged CBSE and CISCE (CBSE and CISCE) to cancel the physical examination for class 12 students. CBSE and CISCI ) has challenged the decision of other state governments in the Supreme Court. Keeping this in view, the apex court has asked CBSE to file a clarification on the complex issues raised by the petitioner. The matter will be heard in the top court at 2 pm on Tuesday. Students say that the 12th board exams can be conducted even in the midst of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The writ petition filed by the students stated that like the regular students of CBSE 12th private/correspondence/second chance compartment examination aspirants also aspire to get admission in various universities/colleges in India and abroad. But if their examinations are further delayed till there is a conducive environment for conducting examinations, they will not only lose the opportunity to apply and take admission in these universities/colleges, but they will also be deprived of their fundamental right to education.

This is the CBSE formula

Earlier, CBSE had presented the evaluation criteria for class 12 before the Supreme Court. As per the evaluation formula, CBSE had said that the best marks out of three out of five papers will be considered in the term examination for class 10 and 11. For class 12 marks obtained in Unit, Term and Practical will be taken into account. The board said that for deciding the class 12 results, the marks of class 10 and 11 will be decided on the basis of 30-30 percent weightage and the weightage of class 12 marks will be 40 percent.

Read More: TS EAMCET 2021: TS EAMCET schedule released, exam to be held in August

Web Title: CBSE 12th Results 2021 Hearing On Evaluation Criteria Will Be Held In Supreme Court Today