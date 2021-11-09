cbse Admission Card: CBSE Exam 2022 Admission Card: Admission Card for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam is updated today, here – cbse Board Exam 2022 Admission, Roll Number and Guidelines are available on cbse.gov.in.

Highlights Admission tickets for CBSE Board Exam 2022 coming soon.

Exam Date Guidelines may be issued along with roll number.

Term-1 board exams will start from November 16, 17.

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Admission Card:The wait for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Admission is coming to an end soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, November 9, will upload the roll numbers of 10th and 12th Term 1. The CBSE may also issue guidelines along with the admission card on the day of the examination. The board exams (CBSE exams 2022) will start from November 17 and 16.



Students who had registered for the CBSE Board Examination 2022 should check the official website of the Board (CBSE) cbse.gov.in. Tickets will be uploaded on the school portal. Students can go to their school and get the admission card.

When will CBSE 10th and 12th exams be held?

CBSE this year Term-1 and Term 2 exams are based on 50-50 percent syllabus. CBSE 10th Term 1st Retail Subject Board Examination (CBSE 10th Term 1 Exam 2022) will start from 17th November. Examinations for major subjects will be held from November 30 to December 11. On the other hand, board exams for 12th class minor subjects (CBSE 12th term 1 exam 2022) will be held from 16th November and major subjects from 1st to 22nd December 2021. The exam will be of one and a half hours.

Also read:CBSE Exam 2022: New Notice Issued For CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Exam, Students Will Benefit

CBSE OMR Sheet Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

The 10th, 12th Term-1 board exams will be based on objective type multiple choice questions, which will be taken through OMR sheet. The Board has recently released the OMR Sheet (Optical Mark Recognition) Guidelines on their official website. The CBSE had issued a notice saying, “You are aware that for the first time CBSE will use OMR for assessment of both 10th and 12th class. Therefore, all the students and schools appearing for the exam must have complete knowledge about OMR.

Also read:CBSE Exam 2022: Important Instructions for OMR Sheet Issued for Students and Teachers, Understand Before Exam

CBSE official website link