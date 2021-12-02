cbse asked question on gujarat riots apologizes after promised to strict action later apologized, said

CBSE asked such a question in the 12th board’s term 1 paper that later had to apologize. This question was about the Gujarat riots. CBSE has said that action will be taken against the person responsible.

CBSE asked such a question in the first term examination of class 12th, after which it had to apologize. In the examination of sociology subject, the question was asked that ‘Which government did the anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in the year 2002?’ After a few hours the board apologized and said that the question had been asked in a wrong way. The board has also assured to take strict action against the person responsible.

To answer this question, CBSE had given four options. It included ‘Congress’, ‘BJP’, ‘Democratic’ and ‘Republican’. Clarifying in a post on Twitter, CBSE said, “Today a question was asked in Class 12 Sociology Term 1 exam which was wrong and it violated the guidelines of CBSE. CBSE has identified this mistake and strict action will be taken against those responsible for it.

In another tweet, the board said, “CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that questions should be related to education. Such political questions should not be asked which hurt the sentiments of the people. The board did not make it clear about which question, but according to CBSE officials, it was the same question in which the question related to the Gujarat riots was asked.

This question was asked from the chapter ‘Challenges of Cultural Diversity’ of NCERT Class 12 Sociology book. It is written on page number 134 of the book, ‘No area has been left untouched by communal violence. All communities have faced more or less such violence at one time or another. The minority community has been affected the most. In this case, the ruling political party cannot be kept completely isolated.

It is further said in the same chapter that the two biggest riots happened during the rule of the biggest parties. First Sikh riots 1984 and second 2002 Gujarat riots.

How is the paper set?

Actually CBSE makes two panels to set any paper. It consists of a paper setter and a moderator. The identities of the experts are kept hidden. The paper setters do not know whether their question will be included in the main paper or not. Later the moderators review the question paper and see whether the question has been asked from the syllabus itself or not.