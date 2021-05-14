CBSE Board Exam 2021: Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Cancel Class 12 Exams





A plea has been filed within the Supreme Court of India looking for the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. "Conducting Class 12 board examination isn't potential due to surging COVID-19 circumstances. Even on-line or offline examinations not possible due to an unprecedented pandemic. Delay within the declaration of Class 12 outcomes will hamper college students taking admission in international universities", the petition mentioned.

The petition has been filed by advocate Mamta Sharma. In the petition, Sharma prayed for the outcomes of Class 12 college students to be declared based mostly on 'goal methodology' inside a specified timeframe. The route has been sought to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian Faculty Certificates Examination (CISCE).

"CBSE and CISCE should devise an object methodology to declare the outcomes inside specified time in any other case it would have an effect on round 12 lakh college students," the petition added.

Owing to the rising COVID circumstances within the nation, the CBSE exams for Class 12 which had been slated to be held between Might 4 to June 14 had been postponed. With Class 12 outcomes being the premise for admission into increased schooling establishments, it had been determined to postpone the exams.

The CBSE mentioned that it’ll evaluate the scenario on June 1. A discover of no less than 15 days can be given earlier than the beginning of the examinations, mentioned the Ministry assertion.

CBSE has additionally refuted to the media studies which claimed that the board is prone to scrap Class 12 board exams. “It’s clarified that no such resolution has been taken relating to CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in sure sections of media. Any resolution taken on this matter can be formally communicated to the general public,” the board has mentioned.