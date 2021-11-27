cbse board exam 2021 tips: CBSE exam tips: Learn how to prepare for CBSE 10th board exam one last time, learn simple tips – cbse class 10th exam preparation tips in Hindi

Highlights Do research on old paper from last year

First create a short answer

Don’t stick to preparation

CBSE Board Exam 2021 Tips: The CBSE board is conducting the 10th and 12th examinations in two terms. The first term of the exam starts from November 30 and will continue till December 08. With just a few days left before the exam, for the first time in two terms, students are preparing for the exam with full vigor under the shadow of fear. At the same time these two term exams are considered more beneficial for the students.



1. Do research on the latest syllabus and old papers of the previous year

In addition to preparing for any subject in this exam, one has to keep in mind what is the latest syllabus of that subject, otherwise it would be better to do good research on old papers of all subjects. In your research, try to find out which lesson asked the most questions, what are the concepts, from which the questions were asked almost every year, from which lesson the least questions were asked and from which lesson came simple questions and which case is difficult. ? Research will tell you which chapter is most important in which subject for this exam.

2. Make small eyes first

When creating any lesson, first create 1 or 2 mark questions. Doing so will give you a better understanding of the basic concepts and help you prepare for the big questions. That way you can cover your entire course very quickly. You can easily find these questions in the previous question paper.

3. Divide a long topic into short points to remember

When you look at the previous question papers, you will notice that some questions have been asked frequently in the board exams and the answers are very long. It is very important to prepare answers to such questions, as these questions are very likely to be asked in the board. The best way to create them is to divide the big answer into smaller points and then write down each point and memorize it. If you memorize the biggest answer 5 times, you will definitely remember it. You can easily write that answer even in the board exam.

Also read: CAT Exam 2021: In the last days of the exam, prepare for the CAT, here are the special tips



4. Schedule required

Proper preparation of papers will reduce the stress of the exam. This will be possible only if you make a time table and study it regularly. So that all the topics can be presented properly. With one week left in the exam, you can devote 1 hour for Mathematics and Science and 45 minutes for subjects like Hindi and English. Review of all subjects is extremely important. Remember that out of 24 hours of the day, keep 8 hours of reading time per day. In this too, it is necessary to rest in the middle.

5. Solved old question papers

The best way to prepare for the exam is to practice the old question paper, but while practicing keep in mind that the entire question paper has to be solved within the stipulated time. It is very important for you to improve your time management habits as it will be easier to manage time during exams. This method really prepares the students for the exam environment. It will also help the students to master the technique of scoring.

6. Do not rotate the preparation at all

If you want to get good marks, don’t forget any subject, try to understand. It often happens that the questions are changed in a way that the students do not understand. So students get scared when they see these questions. In such a case, instead of memorizing the subject, it is important to understand it and give the paper, then you will know the answer to every question related to that subject. This will also complete your course and you will know the answer to every question related to the subject in the exam.

Also read: NDA exam: Learn how to clean NDA at once, expert tips



7. Don’t go for the subject

Many students have this bad habit, students study simple subjects first and leave out the difficult ones later, this makes the exam time closer and reduces the time for that difficult chapter. Which they cannot prepare properly. Remember this is a board exam, for which your syllabus should be complete. Therefore, students are advised to give equal time to both difficult and easy subjects.

8. Stay away from gadgets and social media

If you want to get good marks in board exams, keep your electronic gadget in your closet and don’t forget to go on social media. If necessary, make your own schedule, for example, you can set aside half an hour in the morning or evening. If you keep your mobile with you constantly, social media will distract you, so your time will be wasted and your preparation will be incomplete.