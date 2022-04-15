CBSE Board Exam 2022-23: CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held in two terms next year too? Check for Updates – CBSE Board Exam 2022-23 Latest Update, CBSE Will Return A Board Exam Sample

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may again decide to conduct board examinations once a year. That is, for the next academic year 2022-23, the board examinations of 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) students (CBSE Board Examinations 2022-23) will not be held in Terms 1 and 2 like this year. However, there was earlier speculation that the board would continue with the two-term exams as the move was recommended in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.During the 2021-22 academic year, board examinations were conducted in two terms due to corona virus (COVID-19) infection. The Term-I Board Examination was held in November-December last year, while the Term-II Examination (CBSE Term 2 Examination 2022) will start from 26th April. According to media reports, from next year, the board will conduct 10th and 12th standard examinations on the basis of old system, i.e. once a year. However, no official announcement has been made by the board in this regard.

A senior official said the CBSE had never said that the two-term examination pattern would continue. This formula was only once. Now that the school is running at full capacity, the board will conduct examinations according to the old pattern. Students and parents will also agree with this decision.

The CBSE has recently issued sample papers, marking plans and necessary guidelines for the academic year 2021-22. Students can check the required details by visiting the official website of CBSE. CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 will be of two hours from 26th April, which will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students have to be present at the designated examination centers at 9:30 am. Students will be given extra time to read and understand the question paper. Note that no student will be admitted to the examination hall without an admission card. So keep your admission card and roll number with you before leaving the house.