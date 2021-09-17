CBSE Board Exam 2022: Notice out for CBSE 10th and 12th people list

Highlights Important Notice issued by CBSE.

Board asked for LOC for exam 2022.

All schools had time until September 30th.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification regarding Board Examination 2022. CBSE has asked all schools to submit the list of candidates appearing for 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022 (CBSE Board Examination 2022). As per the instructions issued by CBSE, schools will have to submit the LOC from September 17 by visiting the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in on the e-examination link.



When will LoC be credited?

In fact, the board has decided to split the term into two parts, so the first exams will be held in November-December. In such a situation, the board has directed all schools and principals to submit LOCs by September 30.

How to prepare LOC for CBSE Board Exam 2022?

When making LOCs, educational institutions have to make sure that the child is not registered with any other board. Schools should only sponsor students from their schools and students should attend classes regularly and not from any non-affiliated school.

There will be a delay charge for the second chance

The CBSE has given time from September 17 to 30 to prepare the list of 10th and 12th class students. If the list is not submitted in the meantime, a second chance will be offered but a late fee will be charged. The board will reopen the window to submit the list between October 1 and 9 and the delay fee for each candidate will be Rs 2,000.

See how much the fee is here

Schools in India will have to pay Rs. 1500 per candidate for 5 subjects and schools outside India will have to pay Rs. 10000 per candidate for 5 subjects. For Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates of Delhi Government Schools, schools in India will have to pay Rs. 1200 for 5 subjects. Rs 300 per candidate will be charged for additional or elective subjects for schools in India. For schools outside India, a fee of Rs. 2000 / – per candidate will be charged for additional or elective subjects.

