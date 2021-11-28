CBSE Board Exam 2022

Highlights Important Notice issued by CBSE.

Registration for 12th board exam will start from 02nd December.

9 categories of private candidates have been prepared for application.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given an opportunity to private candidates to fill up the form for 12th Board Examination 2022. Students who want to appear for the 12th board exam (CBSE board exam 2022) can register from 02 December. As per official instructions, the board will conduct examinations of these candidates along with the second term board examinations of regular students. Term-2 exams (CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 date) may be held in March or April 2022.



Forms for CBSE Board Examination 2022 Class 12 will be accepted by private candidates in online mode only. No application will be accepted without paying the application fee as per official instructions. The board has divided the private candidates into 9 categories. The direct link to the notification is given below. Let us know that CBSE 12th Board Examination 2022 is starting for minor subjects and examinations for major subjects will start from 1st December 2021.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: These private students can apply

1. Candidates declared ‘Essential Repeat’ by CBSE in 2021.

2. Those who were placed in the ‘Compartment’ category in the main examination of CBSE 12th Board 2021.

3. Those who have been placed in the ‘Compartment’ category in the CBSE 12th examination of August / September 2021.

4. Candidates who failed the exam in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 can also apply.

5. Candidates who have passed the board exam in 2021 but want to improve their marks.

6. Those who have passed in 2020 and 2021 but now want to attend for additional subject can also apply.

7. The official notice reads, “Women candidates who are from National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT Delhi) and have passed 10th or equivalent examination from any recognized board on or before 2020”.

8. Students of Delhi Correspondence School are also eligible to apply.

9. CBSE notice reads about PWD candidates, “Physically Handicapped Students who are residents of Delhi and have passed 10th from any recognized board on or before 2020”.

CBSE Admission and Last Date of Application

Candidates will be issued a separate roll number to sit for the board exam 2022. “Candidates sitting in 2022 will be given new roll numbers by the board. Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to appear with the previous year’s roll numbers,” the CBSE said. The last date for online registration for the board exam is December 20, 2021. However, with a late fee of Rs 2,000, candidates can register till December 30.

