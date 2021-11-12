CBSE board exam: CBSE, CISCE Exam: CBSE, ICSE students run to Supreme Court, demand for online exam – CBSE, CISCE students demand Supreme Court for online term 1 exam

Highlights There was a demand to conduct CBSE exams online.

The students knocked on the door of the Supreme Court.

The CBSE Term 1 exam will be held in November.

Students of Class X and XII of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have approached the Supreme Court against taking Term 1 exams only offline. Six petitioners have argued that the examination should be conducted in a hybrid manner – both online and offline. Both CBSE and CISCE have decided to conduct 2021-22 board exams twice. The CBSE Term 1 board exam will start from November 16 with minor papers and the ICSE (Class 10) exam will start from November 22.



The petition seeks immediate directions from the apex court to conduct the 10th and 12th board examinations of both CBSE and CISCE both online and offline. As the number of Kovid-19 patients is increasing again in the country, students are demanding that there should be an option to take the exam online. Advocate Sumant Nukla has filed the petition.

Read also: This process is starting for Maharashtra HSC Board Examination 2022, important information given by the Minister of Education

Sukhpal Singh Toor, education activist and founder of NCR Parents Association, said that the announcement of CBSE to conduct 10th and 12th term 1 exams offline has come as a shock to students and parents. Corona is not gone yet. This statement has been made by the Health Minister of our country today. Students have not been vaccinated yet, so care must be taken now. While CBSE and ICSE boards are conducting exams only offline, the decision should be left to the parents. For this, the Board, the Minister of Education and all other concerned departments were continuously informed via email, phone calls, Twitter, etc., but no hearing was held. In such a situation now students and parents have run to the Supreme Court.

Also read: UPTET Admission: UPTET Admission will be issued on this date, you can download it like this

Students have been protesting on Twitter about offline exams for several days before the case reached the Supreme Court. Students are making demands on Twitter with the hashtags # MakeTerm1Online and # MakeTerm1Hybrid.