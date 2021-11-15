cbse board exam: CBSE term 1 exam: CBSE 12th term 1 exams are starting from tomorrow, here are all the details – cbse class 12 term 1 board exams will start from tomorrow check all the details here

Highlights The CBSE Term 1 exams will start from November 16.

The 12th exam will start from November 16.

The 10th exam will start from November 17.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Term 1 examination for Class 12 from tomorrow, November 16. CBSE 12th First Term Board Examination will start from 16th November, while CBSE 10th First Term Board Examination will start from 17th November. More than 20 lakh students have registered for CBSE First Term Examination 2021. CBSE 10th, 12th Second Term Board Examination is expected to be held in March-April next year. Only objective questions will be asked from the students in the first term examination. The CBSE had on November 9 issued the admission papers for the examination. Students can go to the official website cbse.gov.in and download the admission form for the term 1 exam.



Term 1 exam will be like this

Term 1 exam will be taken for 50% of the course. According to the notification issued by the board, students appearing for class 10th and 12th board exams will be given 20 minutes reading time instead of 15 minutes. The CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 board exams will have objective type questions and the time to solve them is 90 minutes. Each question will have four options, out of which the student has to choose the right option. No question can be left unanswered as each answer sheet will be scanned. Even if the students do not want to give answers, they have to choose the option.

According to CBSE, for 10th standard students, internal assessment marks are divided into two parts – 10 each. Similarly, for 12th class, 15 marks each are divided.

Only 350 students will take the exam at one examination center

Covid-appropriate behavior will be observed at all examination centers. Only 350 students will be allowed in one examination center and a distance of six feet will be maintained between them. Every child and observer must wear a mask according to the Covid-19 guidelines.

