CBSE #Board #Exam

CBSE Term 1 examinations are starting from tomorrow.

The exam will be taken offline.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam:The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by CBSE and CISCE students seeking to conduct Term 1 examinations in a hybrid manner. The matter has been postponed despite the students urgently seeking directions. The case is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on November 18. When the case was called for hearing, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said it would tag the case with the same case (WP (C) 1081/2021) as both the petitions were seeking equal relief.



Speaking on behalf of the students, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde said there was an urgent need to consider the matter and argued that the case with which the bench was tagging the petition was related to a different issue. The senior lawyer said, “Examinations will start from tomorrow. We request an urgent hearing. My learned friend, the lawyer on record, says that this case is different.”

The related petition was originally listed on January 4. However, considering the promptness expressed by the senior advocates, the bench resumed posting and adjourned the hearing of both the cases to November 18. “If the matter tagged by the bench is different, we will consider it,” the bench said. The bench directed the senior advocates to provide an advance copy of the petition to the permanent advocates of CBSE.

What students demand

CBSE and CISCE 10th and 12th class students demand that board exams should be conducted in both hybrid mode i.e. offline and online and not just in offline mode. Students say that offline testing will increase their risk of infection, so they should be given both online and offline options. The students also asked why online exams could not be held when the online classes were conducted.